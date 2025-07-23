Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.86 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 82.50 ($1.12). Unicorn AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 82 ($1.11), with a volume of 2,063,185 shares traded.
Unicorn AIM VCT Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,366.67 and a beta of 0.11.
Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 0.27 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.
Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile
Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.
