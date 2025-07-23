UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UBS

UBS Group Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE UBS opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.