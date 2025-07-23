Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.67, but opened at $20.04. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 8,325,585 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Trump Media & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 38.41 and a quick ratio of 38.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 2,860.82% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter.

Trump Media & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 45,005 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $1,221,885.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 175,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,779.80. This trade represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 17,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $471,596.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 511,940 shares in the company, valued at $13,545,932.40. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,725. 53.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 41,550.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD grew its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Further Reading

