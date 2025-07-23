Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Price

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $82.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $98.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $836.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

