Triumph Capital Management Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 375.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

