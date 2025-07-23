Triumph Capital Management Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in PayPal by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in PayPal by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after buying an additional 183,011 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,634,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $651,619,000 after buying an additional 1,114,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.6%

PYPL opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

