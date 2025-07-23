Triumph Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.