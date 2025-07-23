Triumph Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JTEK. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,810.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of JTEK opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.03. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $55.66 and a 52 week high of $86.07.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.