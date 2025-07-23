Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.14. Trinseo shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 326,592 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Trinseo Stock Up 7.4%

The company has a market cap of $110.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $784.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Trinseo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 314,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Trinseo by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 72,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

