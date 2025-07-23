TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in TopBuild by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TopBuild

TopBuild Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $375.98 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.