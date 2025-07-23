Top Gold Stocks To Research – July 20th

Robinhood Markets, CocaCola, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, and Kraft Heinz are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or distribution of gold. Their market value tends to track the price of gold—rising when gold prices climb and falling when they drop—while also reflecting company-specific factors like production costs and reserve levels. Investors often use gold stocks to gain leveraged exposure to movements in the gold market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.74. The stock had a trading volume of 73,491,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,069,172. The company has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $57.69. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $113.44.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,904,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,421,020. The company has a market cap of $300.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. CocaCola has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,517,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,841,254. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.98. Newmont has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $61.17.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,552,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,838,264. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $52.61.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

KHC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,388,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,666,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.25.

