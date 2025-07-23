Tompkins Financial (TMP) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter.
Tompkins Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $53.41 and a 1 year high of $79.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.28.
Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 50.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tompkins Financial
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.