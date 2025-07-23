Tompkins Financial (TMP) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $53.41 and a 1 year high of $79.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 290.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 37.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

