Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its holdings in Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,159,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $933.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $79.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

