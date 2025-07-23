Todd Jeremy Ingledew Sells 13,975 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 13,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total transaction of C$1,048,125.00.

Todd Jeremy Ingledew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 2,603 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.18, for a total transaction of C$187,884.54.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 30,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.92, for a total transaction of C$2,037,600.00.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$74.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$36.51 and a one year high of C$78.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$67.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$78.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$79.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$85.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.40.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

