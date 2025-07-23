Todd Jeremy Ingledew Sells 13,975 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 13,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total transaction of C$1,048,125.00.
- On Wednesday, July 16th, Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 2,603 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.18, for a total transaction of C$187,884.54.
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 30,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.92, for a total transaction of C$2,037,600.00.
Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$74.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$36.51 and a one year high of C$78.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.
