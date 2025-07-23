TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Director Nick Khan Sells 9,519 Shares

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $1,593,099.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 146,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,736. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nick Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 21st, Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $7,715,597.76.
  • On Thursday, July 3rd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.96, for a total transaction of $1,684,482.24.
  • On Monday, June 2nd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $1,508,380.74.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $166.62 on Wednesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.46 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 77.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKO. Northcoast Research lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

