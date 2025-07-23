Thesis Gold (CVE:TAU) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Thesis Gold Inc. (CVE:TAU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.98. 1,322,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 544,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Thesis Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

Thesis Gold Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$198.14 million, a P/E ratio of 135.29 and a beta of 1.64.

