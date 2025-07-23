Thesis Gold (CVE:TAU) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Thesis Gold Inc. (CVE:TAU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.98. 1,322,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 544,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Thesis Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TAU
Thesis Gold Stock Up 0.5%
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thesis Gold
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Thesis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thesis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.