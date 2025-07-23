The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.26.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 690,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,432.56. This represents a 0.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,369,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 243,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 608,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 232,744 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 550,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 144,390 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 533,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 51,217 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

