Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $245.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.70.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $214.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 495,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

