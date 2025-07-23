Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $153,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,300,200. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $332.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 182.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.