Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after buying an additional 9,776,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Tesla by 4,963.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price target (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.97.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $332.11 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 182.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

