Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 2252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Tesco Stock Up 1.0%

Tesco Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.3636 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3.44%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

