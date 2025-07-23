Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 90,110 Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,000. Dollar General accounts for about 5.7% of Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $126.98.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.