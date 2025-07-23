Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the period. Covenant Logistics Group comprises about 1.3% of Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 1,289.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

In other news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,736 shares in the company, valued at $563,980.80. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.44. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

