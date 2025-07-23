Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of EL opened at $89.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -57.85%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

