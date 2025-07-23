Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT) Rating Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TIXT. CIBC dropped their price objective on Telus Digital from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Telus Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Telus Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Telus Digital from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Telus Digital from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telus Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $3.99 on Monday. Telus Digital has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Telus Digital had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $647.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Telus Digital will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telus Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Telus Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Telus Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Telus Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Telus Digital in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

