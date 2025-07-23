Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Installed Building Products worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 485,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,124,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 35,416.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 169,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,870,000 after purchasing an additional 168,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,509,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,249,000 after buying an additional 158,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $23,776,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBP. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $201.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.62 and its 200 day moving average is $175.32. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $684.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

