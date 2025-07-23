Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,950 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Matador Resources worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 9,090.9% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 60,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,760.28. The trade was a 4.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.53 per share, with a total value of $41,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 93,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,765.40. The trade was a 1.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $601,103 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE MTDR opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. Matador Resources Company has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $64.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Matador Resources had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

