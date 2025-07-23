Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of SPX Technologies worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $174.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the sale, the director owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

