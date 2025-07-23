Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,802,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $106,123,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 381,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,497,000 after purchasing an additional 337,401 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $77,855,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,893,000 after buying an additional 262,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $320.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.33. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WING. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wingstop from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Wingstop from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.80.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 517 shares in the company, valued at $141,177.19. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $3,373,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,919,074.60. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

