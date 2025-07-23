Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LANC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 19,025.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53,270 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 49,734 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 366.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,342,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. Benchmark raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ LANC opened at $172.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.47. Lancaster Colony Corporation has a twelve month low of $156.14 and a twelve month high of $202.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.46 and its 200 day moving average is $176.01.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.47 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Corporation will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

