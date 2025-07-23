Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.62 Million Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,386 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GameStop by 31.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GME. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

GameStop stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69 and a beta of -0.81.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. GameStop had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,269 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $30,392.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 127,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,672.20. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

