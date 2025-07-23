Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 966.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VRSK opened at $298.12 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.59 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 396.08% and a net margin of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRSK

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $98,080.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,714.34. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $1,755,314.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,456.16. This trade represents a 30.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,825 shares of company stock worth $8,947,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.