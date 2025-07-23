Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.30.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,340. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $814,080 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.78.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

