Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STEP. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 67,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $3,828,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 423,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,965,270.56. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,300. This represents a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,144 shares of company stock valued at $24,757,301 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on shares of StepStone Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on StepStone Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on STEP

StepStone Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of STEP stock opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.36.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $295.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.17%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.