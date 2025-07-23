Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 2,281 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,053,055,000 after buying an additional 8,896,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,365,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,816,000 after buying an additional 398,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,085,000 after acquiring an additional 491,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank set a $45.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

