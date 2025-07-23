Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Dorman Products worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $42,495,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $41,047,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $23,283,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1,136.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 160,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,160,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,837.08. This represents a 26.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $122.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average of $124.23. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $507.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.