Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 842 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $153.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.