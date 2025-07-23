TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.24 and traded as high as C$4.60. TDb Split shares last traded at C$4.60, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.

TDb Split Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 764.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 2.14.

TDb Split Company Profile

The investment objectives with respect to the Class A shares are as follows:1. to provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash dividends in the amount of $0.05 per Class A share when the net asset value per unit exceeds $12.50; and 2. to permit such holders to participate in all growth in the net asset value of the Company above $10.00 per unit.

