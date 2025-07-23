Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tanger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,397,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after acquiring an additional 754,429 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tanger by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,748,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,805,000 after purchasing an additional 697,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,817,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after buying an additional 655,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tanger during the fourth quarter worth about $22,239,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tanger alerts:

Tanger Stock Up 0.9%

Tanger stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Tanger Inc. has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $37.57.

Tanger Announces Dividend

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $129.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tanger in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SKT

Tanger Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.