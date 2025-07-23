T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $814,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,173 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $764,947,000 after purchasing an additional 968,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.12.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3%

TMUS stock opened at $233.25 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.74 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.29 and its 200-day moving average is $244.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $16,243,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 646,962,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,470,525,225.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,256,670 shares of company stock valued at $288,999,139 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

