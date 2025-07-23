SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 541 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $1,608,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.5% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $4,917,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $849,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 461,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,680,505.46. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $32,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 708,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,573,246. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,414,658 shares of company stock worth $186,206,855 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $139.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.79. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

