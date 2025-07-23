SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys 214 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

JPIB stock opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

