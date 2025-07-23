SYM FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,387,407.20. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $266.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $205.24 and a one year high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

