Sure Ventures (LON:SURE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sure Ventures (LON:SURE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (5.36) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sure Ventures had a negative net margin of 243.12% and a positive return on equity of 72.00%.

Sure Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of SURE opened at GBX 80 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Sure Ventures has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 102 ($1.38). The firm has a market cap of £6.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.35.

Get Sure Ventures alerts:

Sure Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sure Ventures Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in series A, early and seed stage investments. The firm also makes funds of fund investments. The firm does not invest in companies whose primary business is acquisition or development of real estate (including but not limited to the construction of buildings for administration activities/ public administration) or petroleum, oil or gas exploration or other activities or prospection for other resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Sure Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sure Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.