Sure Ventures (LON:SURE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sure Ventures (LON:SURE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (5.36) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sure Ventures had a negative net margin of 243.12% and a positive return on equity of 72.00%.
Sure Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of SURE opened at GBX 80 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Sure Ventures has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 102 ($1.38). The firm has a market cap of £6.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.35.
Sure Ventures Company Profile
