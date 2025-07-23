Summit Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.