Summit Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,319 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $631.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $606.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $585.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $634.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

