Summit Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Senior Loan ETF
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 2 Chinese Stocks That Could Leave U.S. Tech in the Dust
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why Meta’s AI Titan Clusters Are a Game-Changer for Broadcom
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 4 Major Stocks Raise 2025 Guidance, Analyst Targets Rise
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.