Summit Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

