Summit Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,446 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

