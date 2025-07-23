Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $244.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.60.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

