Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Sells 245 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after buying an additional 529,565 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,526,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,412,000 after buying an additional 50,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,692,000 after purchasing an additional 62,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,771,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,272,000 after purchasing an additional 91,591 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

VUG stock opened at $447.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $424.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.29. The stock has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $451.83.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

